Andover to host Genealogical Society of Vt. meeting this Saturday

The Genealogical Society of Vermont will hold its Fall Membership Meeting on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Andover Town Hall, located at 59 Town Hall Rd. in Andover, Vermont. Registration is $25 for GSV members and $30 for non-members, and includes the program, plus morning coffee, and a luncheon. Registration/Sign-In begins at 9 a.m., followed by the annual business meeting, and three speakers. If you are planning to attend, please send an email to Jonathan W. Stevens at: stevens@vermontel.net

Below is information on the featured program and the speakers.

Avis Conley Hayden: “Lucy Terry Prince & Family: One of Vermont’s Earliest Black Families” Avis Conley Hayden has been researching her family’s roots since 1990. She completed a Certificate Program in Genealogical Research from Boston University in 2016. She has published several articles including, most recently, “Widow Lucy Prince and her Heirs, of Sunderland, Vermont” in the Fall 2021 issue of Vermont Genealogy. Back issues of which will be available for purchase.

Mariessa Dobrick: “Documenting the 1914 Simonsville Murders in the State Archives” Mariessa Dobrick has been an archivist at the Vermont State Archives since 2011. Prior to that, she worked at the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison, Wisconsin. She holds a BA in French and a MA with a certificate in Archives and Records Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. An avid genealogist, she delights in helping people find their family stories in unexpected places.

Jonathan W. Stevens: “From Finland to Fitchburg to Andover” Jonathan W. Stevens is a professional genealogist and the President of the Genealogical Society of Vermont. He is also a Director of the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium and has published several genealogical articles. He is also the Andover Assistant Town Clerk, Lister and Secretary of Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission.

