‘Murder on the Orient Express’ performed at GM this weekend

The Green Mountain High School Drama Department will be performing Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 in the auditorium of Green Mountain High School, 716 Vermont Route 103 South.

Murder on the Orient Express is a classic murder mystery filled with twists, romance and complete chaos. We follow famous detective Hercule Poirot as he boards the Orient Express to return to London for his next case.

The train ride seems to be like any other until one of the passengers is found dead in his compartment. Poirot has to race against the clock to figure out who the culprit is before it’s too late.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.