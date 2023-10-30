The Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for fall 2023 awards.

The fund has awarded monies twice each year for the past 16 years. Grants will be given for cultural, educational or artistic programs, projects or events that benefit the people of Cavendish.

The fund considers applications submitted at anytime but will only award fall 2023 grants to those who apply by Thursday, Nov. 30. The next round of grants will be paid next year.

This year the fund has streamlined the application process. Click here to file an application online. Alternatively, application instructions can be obtained and completed forms can be submitted by e-mail or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Projects for which funds are sought must directly benefit the Cavendish community. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each. Funding will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past grants have benefited schools, churches, the library, fire departments and a variety of non-profit organizations in Cavendish.

For further information about applying, eligibility or any aspect of the grant program, or if you need help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 226-7250.