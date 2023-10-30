Derry Rescue offers First Responder course

If you are interested in helping out in your community, now is your chance. The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is holding a Vermont Emergency First Responder course at the LVRS squad building, 6068 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry, beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

To be eligible for this VEFR certification course you must be at least 16 years old.

Taking the Vermont Emergency First Responder class is a perfect way to introduce yourself to Emergency Medical Services and its culture. The primary focus is to learn how to initiate immediate life-saving care to critical patients.

A certified VEFR will have the skills and knowledge to provide life-saving interventions while waiting for additional, and more skilled, EMS personnel to arrive. A VEFR will also be able to assist higher level personnel at the scene and during transport.

The course will be taught in-person over five nights from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The fee of $50 is payable to

LVRS. This fee will be reimbursed for those who become VEFR certified and become full members of LVRS.

To enroll and for more information about the course, please click here.