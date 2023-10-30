Londonderry woman arrested after rifle fire

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Londonderry woman is facing charges of reckless endangerment and first-degree aggravated domestic assault after a rifle was fired in the town Sunday night.

No one was injured.

According to the Vermont State Police, Ivory King, 34, of Londonderry, fired a rifle outside the home of a former member of her household and threatened to kill him.

Around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a woman firing a rifle and scanner traffic shortly thereafter said a woman was walking toward downtown on Route 100 holding a gun.

Police called for an ambulance at 8:12 p.m. and by 8:45 police said the woman was inside her own home and refusing to come out. Ten minutes later, police said, the woman was taking the gun into the bedroom. King was later arrested and taken to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield around 11:30 p.m. She is being held on $10,000 bail and was to be arraigned Monday.