Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 1
The Chester Select Board will meet as the Water and Wastewater Commissioners at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023. The Select Board will hold its regular meeting following that. Both meetings will take place at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meetings go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below are their agendas.
CHESTER WATER/WASTEWATER COMMISSIONERS MEETING
1. Citizen Comments
2. Set Water Rates
3. Set Sewer Rates
4. Adjourn
CHESTER SELECT BOARD MEETING
Following Water/Wastewater Meeting
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the October 18, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps
6. 2024 General Fund Budget; Public Safety
7. Flood Update; Discuss Emergency Response Initiatives
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
10. Executive Session: Union Grievance Settlement
