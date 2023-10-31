TRSU Board agenda for Nov. 2

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday November 05, 2023 in the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. September 27, 2023, Special Meeting(Retreat)

B. October 05, 2023, Regular Meeting

C. October 26, 2023, Special Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption

1. E10, Stipend Policy

2. F9, Transportation

3. G10 Cybersecurity

B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals

C. Superintendent Search

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities

2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution

3. F11, Student Clubs and Activities

4. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School

B. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. December 7, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Town Elementary School and

zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment