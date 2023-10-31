TRSU Board agenda for Nov. 2
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday November 05, 2023 in the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. September 27, 2023, Special Meeting(Retreat)
B. October 05, 2023, Regular Meeting
C. October 26, 2023, Special Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption
1. E10, Stipend Policy
2. F9, Transportation
3. G10 Cybersecurity
B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
C. Superintendent Search
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities
2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution
3. F11, Student Clubs and Activities
4. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School
B. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. December 7, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Town Elementary School and
zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
