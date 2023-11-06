CAFC’s Empty Bowl Dinner set for Nov. 18

The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 5th annual Empty Bowl Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South in Chester.

Come enjoy signature soups, breads and desserts donated by local chefs, as well as a hand-painted bowl to take home. Entry is by donation.

The evening will include live music by folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo. You will also have a chance to bid on Silent Auction items and buy tickets for the Raffle Baskets. Returning this year, the Thrift Shop Fashion Show promises to be better than ever.

All donations support CAFC’s Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Program.

A special thank you to the sponsors: One Credit Union, M&T Bank, Chester American Legion and Endless Creations Pottery Studio.

Click here to send an e-mail inquiry or call and leave a message at 802-875-3236. You can also find information on the website or Facebook.