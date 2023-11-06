GMUSD Restructuring Committee agenda for Nov. 9
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will meet as the district’s Restructuring Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 9, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester. There will not be a remote attendance option.
Below is the Committee’s agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. May 08, 2023, Special Meeting
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Building Restructuring
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)
VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00p.m. Thursday November 16, 2023, at Green Mountain High School and via Zoom
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
