GMUSD Restructuring Committee agenda for Nov. 9

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will meet as the district’s Restructuring Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 9, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester. There will not be a remote attendance option.

Below is the Committee’s agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. May 08, 2023, Special Meeting

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Building Restructuring

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(2 minutes per person)

VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00p.m. Thursday November 16, 2023, at Green Mountain High School and via Zoom

VIII. ADJOURNMENT