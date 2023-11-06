The ever-popular wreath-decorating workshops will take place on Nov. 16 through 18 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

Reservations are coming in, but spots are still available. Those who register and pay by Friday, Nov. 10 will receive a $5 discount on the price of $50 per wreath.

Participants will choose from an array of specially collected greens, berries, pine cones, nuts and other natural materials, as well as ribbon bows, to add to the pre-made 22-inch fresh evergreen wreaths.

Workshops will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 16

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m

Because the number of wreaths and sessions is limited, reservations must be made and

paid for in advance. Click here to e-mail Lillian Willis or call 802-875-1340 to guarantee your spot.

The workshops will benefit the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental camp scholarships.