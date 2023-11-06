Stuttering Foundation donates educational books, DVDs to S. Londonderry Library



Thanks to generous donors, the Stuttering Foundation recently gave 16 books and DVDs to the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, in South Londonderry.

More than 3 million Americans stutter, yet stuttering remains misunderstood by most people, said Jane Fraser, president of The Stuttering Foundation. “Myths such as believing people who stutter are less intelligent or suffer from psychological problems still persist despite research refuting these erroneous beliefs.”

Stuttering Foundation books are directed to parents of children who stutter, adults who stutter, speech pathologists, pediatricians, family physicians, nurses, health care professionals, hospitals, schools, clinics, day care centers and all those concerned with the problem of stuttering. The DVDs feature some of the world’s leading therapists with children who stutter.

Since the original publication, foundation materials have reached millions of individuals worldwide, including 20,000 public libraries in the United States. A set of books and DVDs produced by the 76-year-old nonprofit Stuttering Foundation is available free to any public library that will shelve them. Click here to submit a request.