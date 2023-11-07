Chester Rotary donates books to CAES students

O

n Thursday, Oct. 26, Chester Rotarians John Holme, Lyza Gardner and Hudsen Hagland made a special delivery to the first-graders at Chester-Andover Elementary School.

Twenty-eight children received a gift of a new book. Each story is personalized with the individual child’s name, as well as the names of their family members and pets.

First-grade students at CAES have received books from the Chester Rotary for more than 35 years. Members say it is one of the projects that the members look forward to doing each fall.