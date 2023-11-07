Chester Rotary donates books to CAES students
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Twenty-eight children received a gift of a new book. Each story is personalized with the individual child’s name, as well as the names of their family members and pets.
First-grade students at CAES have received books from the Chester Rotary for more than 35 years. Members say it is one of the projects that the members look forward to doing each fall.
