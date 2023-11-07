Springfield detainee, 37, dies at Southern State
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Dennis Mayotte, 37, of North Springfield, was lodged at SSCF on Oct. 26. On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, staff performed a cell check and discovered Mayotte was not breathing. Department and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services. Life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an Automatic External Defibrillator, were unsuccessful. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at approximately 13:10.
Per department protocol, the department is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews . The official cause of death will be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner.
The department notified Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office of the death per state law and protocol. These entities will conduct separate investigations into the death in conjunction with Department administrative and medical reviews. The Department’s Peer Support Team is available for SSCF staff.
Mayotte was being held without bail at the Springfield facility on charges of first-degree arson, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief in the amount of more than $250 and reckless endangerment. According to the department, he and the department had had “intermittent contact” dating back to 2006.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.