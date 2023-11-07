Springfield detainee, 37, dies at Southern State

A

37-year-old detainee at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died, the state Department of Corrections announced.

Dennis Mayotte, 37, of North Springfield, was lodged at SSCF on Oct. 26. On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, staff performed a cell check and discovered Mayotte was not breathing. Department and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services. Life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an Automatic External Defibrillator, were unsuccessful. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at approximately 13:10.

Per department protocol, the department is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews . The official cause of death will be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner.

The department notified Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office of the death per state law and protocol. These entities will conduct separate investigations into the death in conjunction with Department administrative and medical reviews. The Department’s Peer Support Team is available for SSCF staff.

Mayotte was being held without bail at the Springfield facility on charges of first-degree arson, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief in the amount of more than $250 and reckless endangerment. According to the department, he and the department had had “intermittent contact” dating back to 2006.