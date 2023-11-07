Springfield Hospital welcomes Audrey Dudzik, MD, FACS to General Surgery Department

S

pringfield Hospital welcomes Audrey Dudzik, MD, FACS, to the General Surgery Department. Dudzik received a B.A. in Spanish and a B.S. in Microbiology, with honors, from Michigan State University.

She went on to receive an M.S. degree in Basic Medical Sciences from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. and graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I.

Dudzik completed her general surgery residency and internship at the Memorial Mercer University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She serves on the Board and is the Medical Director of the Visiting Nurses and Hospice of the Southwest Region and is also a member of the Vermont Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.

Dudzik was previously employed as a general surgeon at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. She is accepting new patients at Springfield General Surgery, located in the Professional Building on Level A, next to Springfield Hospital, 29 Ridgewood Road. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 802-885-5600.