Concert to benefit WCA flood recovery Nov. 12 in Weston

N

ew Thought Vermont, a Weston-based non-profit supporting community health, well-being and creativity, is sponsoring a concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Walker Farm Theater, 705 Main St. in Weston.

Proceeds will benefit continuing flood recovery expenses for the Weston Community Association, the non-profit association that maintains historic and natural landmarks, including the heavily damaged Weston Playhouse.

The hourlong event will feature the Castleton Quartet, an ensemble of local musician/educators. Featured will be enjoyable and diverse classical, folk and pop selections, including works by Cole Porter, John Williams and Leonard Cohen.

Also on the program will be the Vermont State University String Quartet, which includes leading string players from the Castleton campus. Their presentation will include music in the fiddle and classical traditions, as well as selections by Taylor Swift and Charlie Daniels.

There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated and encouraged. Doors will open at 3:40 p.m.; reservations are not needed.

For information, call New Thought Vermont at 802-824-3810 or click here to send an e-mail.