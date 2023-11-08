Help brighten downtown Springfield for holidays

Each year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce orchestrates the illumination of downtown Springfield.

Lamp posts, Santa’s house and the community holiday tree are all infused with a festive glow that fosters a sense of warmth and unity throughout the winter months. This cherished tradition transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle, as well as provides a delightful experience for residents and visitors.

As preparations take place for this year’s holiday program, there is a need to replace worn-out strands of lights. The expense of acquiring new lights is substantial; however, with a collaborative effort, it can become a reality.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to consider sponsoring Brighten Downtown. A modest contribution of $25 will actively support the festive illumination of the downtown area, playing a crucial role in bringing the holiday spirit to Springfield. Your generosity will be publicly acknowledged through social media channels and a press release, allowing you to make a meaningful impact on the community.

Any and all support is appreciated. If you have any questions about Brighten Downtown for the Holidays, please e-mail Alice at the Chamber or call 802-885-2779. Checks can be made payable to Springfield Regional Chamber and sent to Springfield Regional Chamber, 56 Main St., Ste 2, Springfield, VT 05156.