State to host ‘conversation’ on climate resiliency in Ludlow
Press release | Nov 08, 2023 | Comments 0
As the state continues to work toward repairing the damage caused by the July flooding, it hopes to explore ways to increase Vermont’s resiliency to major flooding events.
One key aspect of focus is safeguarding our river corridors, riparian areas, and wetlands to ensure they effectively absorb floodwaters.
This event will provide a space for meaningful discussions among community members, legislators and local watershed experts, aiming to identify the necessary policy shifts that will protect our communities from future disasters and ensure clean water resources for everyone’s enjoyment.
Participants will include representatives from:
- Vermont Natural Resources Council
- Vermont Conservation Voters
- Connecticut River Conservancy
- The Black River Action Team
- Vermont River Conservancy and
- Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
