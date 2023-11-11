Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 15

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting after a hearing on a proposed amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Hearing re: Proposed Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Approve Minutes from the October 18, 2023 and November 1, 2023 Selectboard Meetings

4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

5. Old Business

6. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

7. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps

8. Citizen Advisory Committee Presentation/Update

9. False Alarm Policy; Discuss and Adoption

10. 2024 General Fund Budget; Administration, Recreation & Facilities

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn