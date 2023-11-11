Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 15
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting after a hearing on a proposed amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Hearing re: Proposed Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approve Minutes from the October 18, 2023 and November 1, 2023 Selectboard Meetings
4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
5. Old Business
6. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
7. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps
8. Citizen Advisory Committee Presentation/Update
9. False Alarm Policy; Discuss and Adoption
10. 2024 General Fund Budget; Administration, Recreation & Facilities
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
