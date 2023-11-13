FOLA offers live performance of ‘Love Letters’ Nov. 18

F

riends of Ludlow Auditorium presents the play Love Letters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Heald Auditorium, on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

Linda and George Thomson will star in the production; they previously performed the play for a standing-room only audience in Rutland.

Love Letters is a heartwarming and timeless play that has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Written by A.R. Gurney, it is a poignant exploration of love, friendship and the enduring power of the written word. It tells the story of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, two lifelong friends whose connection is primarily sustained through their letters. The audience gets an intimate glimpse into their lives, struggles and the evolving nature of their relationship. This simple, yet profound narrative resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

In this digital age, in which communication has become increasingly fleeting, Love Letters serves as a reminder of the emotions and sincerity that can be conveyed through personal letters. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or someone who is looking for a meaningful night out, this is an experience that you will not want to miss.

The play is free and open to everyone. Donations are appreciated and will be forwarded to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in honor of Janet Pace, longtime secretary and founding member of FOLA, who recently passed away from the disease.

For information, call 802-855-8883 or visit the website.