GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Nov. 16

The Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 16 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. October 19, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)

B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)

V. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)

VI. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (10 minutes)

VII. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)

VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Transportation

D. Restructuring

E. Finance

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 20 minutes, 3 minutes per person)

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Review of VT Code of Ethics for School board Member

B. Policies, First Read(5 minutes)

1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities

2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Facilities

3. F11, Student Clubs and Activities

4. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School

C. Possible reschedule of GMUSD December Board Meeting

XI. OLD BUSINESS

A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption(5 min)

1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline

2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel

3. F9, Transportation

4. G10, Cybersecurity

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(2) Negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options. Discussion of possible land purchases connected with CAES driveway and parking reconfiguration.

XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEM

XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(3 minutes per person)

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, TBD, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. ADJOURNMENT