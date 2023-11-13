Legislative forum in Weston Nov. 18
Press release | Nov 13, 2023 | Comments 0
Come listen to and speak with your state legislators as they give a preview of the upcoming legislative session. You are invited to share your thoughts about current issues and matters of interest or concern.
Vermont state Sens. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White, who represent Windsor County, and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents these mountain towns, will be in attendance. This will be a facilitated discussion.
Although this is a free event, reservations are encouraged and appreciated and can be made via e-mail or by calling 802-824-3810. A selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea will be served. Come meet your legislators and neighbors.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.