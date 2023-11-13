Legislative forum in Weston Nov. 18

N

ew Thought Vermont will host a Legislative Forum for Weston, Londonderry and Andover from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Walker Farm Theater, 705 Main St. in Weston.

Come listen to and speak with your state legislators as they give a preview of the upcoming legislative session. You are invited to share your thoughts about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont state Sens. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White, who represent Windsor County, and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents these mountain towns, will be in attendance. This will be a facilitated discussion.

Although this is a free event, reservations are encouraged and appreciated and can be made via e-mail or by calling 802-824-3810. A selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea will be served. Come meet your legislators and neighbors.