South Derry Library offers free kids’ Thanksgiving crafts program Nov. 18

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids of all ages to a Thanksgiving workshop with Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Thanksgiving-themed crafts will include crayon print wall hangings and hand-bound thankful books. The program is free of charge.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, each family will receive a copy of the storybook, Thankful, to keep.

For more information about the monthly programs for kids, contact the library at 802-824-3371.