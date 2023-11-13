Stettler joins Grace Cottage Foundation board

T

he Grace Cottage Foundation Board of Directors welcomes David Stettler to the board.

Stettler graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in politics, and received his master’s degree in Education Leadership from Columbia University’s Teachers College.

He served as Assistant Head of School at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., from 1997 to 2005, Head of School at Oak Meadow Montessori School in Littleton, Mass., from 2005 to 2011 and Head of School at The Fessenden School in West Newton, Mass., from 2011 to 2018.

He has served as treasurer and president of the Board of Directors for the Association of Independent Schools in New England and has also been on the Board of Directors of the Montessori Schools of Massachusetts and the Mental Health Resource Center in Montclair, N.J.

Stettler and his wife, Rachel, have two grown sons. The Stettlers, now retired, divide their time between Townshend, Vt., and Portland, Maine. Stettler enjoys hiking, bicycling and traveling, and is in the process of learning Spanish.

Grace Cottage Foundation was created in 1994 to raise funds for the hospital and family health clinic, both located in Townshend. Grace Cottage Foundation’s mission is to secure the present and future of Grace Cottage through fundraising, communication and participation.