Apple Blossom returns in spring 2024 as event’s new director announced

S

pringfield Hospital announces that Apple Blossom will return on the first weekend in May 2024. It has a long history that showcases area high school seniors and elementary children in a performance of song and dance.

The traditional features that make Apple Blossom special will be included, along with a community dance following the final performance.

Springfield Hospital welcomes Apple Blossom Director Ashlee White of Springfield. White has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater with a concentration in Set Design.

“I’ve been dancing and singing since I could walk and talk, and began acting when I was 12,” said White. “I love all forms of performance, but the Apple Blossom event checks all the boxes for me.”

White is supported by a committee of enthusiastic individuals, including previous Apple Blossom Queens Kelly Flynn and Diane Walke and previous directors and assistants Lisa Rushton and Tracy Austin. An orientation for all parents and participants, including elementary school applicants, will take place on at 1 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 28 at Dressel Gymnasium at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield.

Applications for high school and elementary school participants are available here. Applications for seniors must be received by Dec. 19, 2023 (prior to school vacation), and applications for children must be received by Jan. 19, 2024.

Proceeds from the performances will support the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and Springfield Hospital’s 2024 Annual Giving Campaign. For more information, click here or call Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686.