Christmas in Chester events announced
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 15, 2023 | Comments 0
©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe annual Christmas in Chester events will begin on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 24 and continue through Saturday, Dec. 16 at various locations throughout the town, with most events happening on Saturday, Dec. 9. Below is its schedule.
Friday Nov. 24
- Santa’s Mailbox will be placed on the front porch of the Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common, which is located on the Green.
Saturday Dec. 2, 5 p.m.
- 5 p.m. – Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony on the front porch of the Fullerton Inn.
Saturday Dec. 9
- Noon – Senior Holiday Luncheon at Green Mountain High School, 716 VT-103.
- 4:15 p.m. – Santa Claus is escorted to the Chester Green by Chester Emergency Services.
- 4:30 p.m. – Town Christmas Tree and community lights on the Green are illuminated. Following the tree lighting, Santa will collect the letters from his mailbox on the Fullerton porch. He will then take a comfy seat by the fire in the Fullerton lobby to meet children. Free hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be provided.
- 5 p.m. – The Fullerton Inn’s family friendly holiday buffet. Reservations are recommended.
- 7 p.m. – Springfield Community Chorus concert at the Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.
Saturday, Dec. 16.
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Santa Claus returns! You can meet him at the Chester Information Booth, located in front of the Academy Building across from the Green on Main Street.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.