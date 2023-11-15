State ban on mercury containing lightbulbs goes into effect Jan. 1

S

tarting Jan. 1, 2024, a new state law will prohibit the sale of specific mercury-containing fluorescent lightbulbs in Vermont. Restrictions include the sale of general purpose, indoor/outdoor, residential and business mercury-containing 4-foot linear, compact fluorescent and twist-based fluorescent lightbulbs. Twist-based (GU-24) compact fluorescent lightbulbs are also restricted from sale.

If your home or business currently uses these fluorescent bulbs, you will not be able to buy more after Jan. 1, 2024. If your business sells these bulbs online or in a store, you will not be able to do so next year.

“Efficiency Vermont is offering rebates to help residents and businesses replace fluorescent bulbs with LEDs,” said Commissioner Jason Batchelder of the Department of Environmental Conservation. “Switching to LEDs is better for both human health and the environment. LEDs do not contain mercury and are more energy efficient than fluorescent bulbs.”

The SMARTLIGHT program will expire at the end of 2023. However, Efficiency Vermont will still offer custom rebates for retrofits from fluorescent to LEDs through 2024. To learn more, visit Efficiency Vermont online, call 888-921-5990, email info@efficiencyvermont.com, or submit an online contact form.

The sale of any other mercury-containing four-foot bulbs, such as specialty lighting (ultraviolet, germicidal, purifier/sanitizer, etc.) is not included in the new restrictions.

Any manufacturer who sold or sells these mercury-containing lightbulbs must pay for the collection and recycling of used bulbs. Anyone can bring up to 10 general-purpose mercury-containing lightbulbs to free collection locations across the state. To find a location near you, go to click here, then select your county from the dropdown menu. For larger amounts of fluorescent bulbs, contact your solid waste district or town at 802recycles.com.