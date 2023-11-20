Four screenings of All Time, the latest ski film from Warren Miller Entertainment, will take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 on the big screen in the Patti Kaltsas Student Center at Stratton Mountain School, 7 World Cup Circle, Stratton Mountain.

Warren Miller was a renowned filmmaker who concentrated on ski and snowboarding films.

Proceeds will support the student educational experience at The Mountain School at Winhall, an independent K-8 school serving Winhall, Bondville, Stratton and surrounding mountain communities.

These showings are the only opportunity to see the film in southern Vermont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Click here to purchase tickets.

All Time is a celebration of the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen, icons and innovators, such as the original hotdoggers and the most outlandish locations ever skied. The film features up-and-coming

athletes like Donny Pelletier and stalwarts like Jonny Moseley, among others.

A trailer for All Time is available here.

Click here or here if you have any questions about the screenings.