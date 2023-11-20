Weston Christmas Bazaar Friday & Saturday To benefit buttress flood-damaged Weston Playhouse
The Christmas Bazaar’s regular venue of the Weston Playhouse remains closed for repairs from July’s devastating floods. All proceeds from booth rentals and the accompanying raffle will go toward funding those repairs and efforts to buttress the Playhouse from future storms.
Walker Farm will be full with vendors both days; all are local or regional artisans with their skills on display. Much of the merchandise will be Christmas-related, so you can begin your shopping for gifts, decorations and beautiful wreaths.
Artisanal food vendors will offer everything from honey and jam to Christmas shortbread. You’ll find lots of winter clothing items, Vermont artwork and jewelry as well as health and wellness products. It’s the gift shopping equivalent of “Farm to Table” in a delightful Vermont village.
Lunch will be available from Junior’s popular food truck, with hot foods and “hand-helds” as well as lighter items on the menu. Raffle prizes will include a $200 gift certificate to the Vermont Country Store, a gorgeous framed full color print by artist Mark Martins donated by the West Town Gallery as well as Vendor’s Choice, one item donated by each vendor and winner takes all!
Black Friday? Make it Green (Mountain) Friday and come to the Weston Christmas Bazaar.
