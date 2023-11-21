Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire brings its a cappella voices to Vermont for a Seraphic Fire Christmas concert at the historic Grafton Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St. in Grafton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The South Florida based choir will perform festive carols from varied traditions alongside newer takes on classics from contemporary composers.

The program includes Away in a Manger by William J. Kirkpatrick; Silent Night by Franz Xaver Gruber, and, from the ensemble’s new album, Jesus Christ the Apple Tree by Elizabeth Poston.

Associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the ensemble of 13 singers. Bass is also the director of Choral Studies at UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and won the 2020 Grammy for Best Choral Performance for his work as choirmaster on the Naxos recording of The Passion of Yeshua.

This is the only performance by A Seraphic Fire Christmas outside of South Florida, making this a special opportunity for Northerners to hear this nationally recognized choral ensemble. Tickets to the Seraphic Fire Christmas Concert are $35 and may be purchased at SeraphicFire.org/christmas-on-tour or by phone at 305-285-9060.