A capella ensemble Seraphic Fire to perform at Grafton Brick Meeting House Dec. 2 Grammy-nominated group to perform Christmas songs
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 21, 2023 | Comments 0
Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire brings its a cappella voices to Vermont for a Seraphic Fire Christmas concert at the historic Grafton Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St. in Grafton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The South Florida based choir will perform festive carols from varied traditions alongside newer takes on classics from contemporary composers.
The program includes Away in a Manger by William J. Kirkpatrick; Silent Night by Franz Xaver Gruber, and, from the ensemble’s new album, Jesus Christ the Apple Tree by Elizabeth Poston.
Associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the ensemble of 13 singers. Bass is also the director of Choral Studies at UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and won the 2020 Grammy for Best Choral Performance for his work as choirmaster on the Naxos recording of The Passion of Yeshua.
This is the only performance by A Seraphic Fire Christmas outside of South Florida, making this a special opportunity for Northerners to hear this nationally recognized choral ensemble. Tickets to the Seraphic Fire Christmas Concert are $35 and may be purchased at SeraphicFire.org/christmas-on-tour or by phone at 305-285-9060.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.