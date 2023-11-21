The Andover Select Board will hold its Monday Nov. 27 meeting at 5 p.m. rather than its usual start time of 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Town Office, 953 Weston Andover Road. Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of November 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Municipal Technical Assistance Program – Tom Kennedy

B. Results of ADA assessment

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. Health Insurance for 2024 – vote

B. Budgeting

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.