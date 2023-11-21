Springfield kicks off holiday with Dec. 1 events
The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield on the Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community on Friday, Dec. 1 with the Annual Downtown Holiday Program.
4 p.m., Uplift Acrobatics, 39 Main St.: Festivities will kick off with Springfield on the Move’s Sticker Map. Children will receive a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens, donated by Knit Wits and Shirley Cooper.
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Comtu Cascade Park, 5 Main St.: Claflin Family Food will be set up across from the tree lighting, selling food.
5 p.m. Woodbury Courtyard, in front of movie theater: Avant Vermont Dance will be perform the 3rd installment of the SEASONS series.
5:30 to 6 p.m.: Springfield Community Band will perform.
6 to 8 p.m. Springfield Co-op Lot, 6 Main St.: Santa will make his grand entrance for the community tree lighting. Santa be in his special house to visit with all the children. John Landry and WCFR will be on-site and broadcasting the event live. You can drop off a letter to Santa at Santa’s House at any time.
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16, Santa’s House, 6 Main St.: Santa will be in attendance.
