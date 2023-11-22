Derry Tree Lighting, Tractor Parade and visit with Santa Dec. 1
Nov 22, 2023
Afterward, all are invited to decorate ornaments and enjoy cookies and hot drinks at Neighborhood Connections, across from the U.S. Post Office, in the Mountain Marketplace. There is a rumor that Santa Claus will make a visit.
Contact Susie Wyman at 802-236-0879 for information about participating in the tractor parade.
