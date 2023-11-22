Derry Tree Lighting, Tractor Parade and visit with Santa Dec. 1

L

ondonderry’s annual holiday festivities kick off with a Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100. The Christmas Tree Lighting will follow at 6 p.m.

Afterward, all are invited to decorate ornaments and enjoy cookies and hot drinks at Neighborhood Connections, across from the U.S. Post Office, in the Mountain Marketplace. There is a rumor that Santa Claus will make a visit.

Contact Susie Wyman at 802-236-0879 for information about participating in the tractor parade.