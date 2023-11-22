GMUSD Finance Committee budget meeting agenda for Nov. 28

The Green Mountain Unified School Board will meet as the Finance Committee to hear and consider a budget proposal for the next school year. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 28 at the Green Mountain High School, 718 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/89109337240

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Appoint a Committee Chair

III. Appoint a Committee Vice Chair

IV. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

I. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)(10 minutes)

V. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent’s FY24 Budget Proposal

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Finance Committee Meeting: TBD

VIII. ADJOURNMENT: