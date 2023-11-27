Art from Nature workshop for adults at Weston library Nov. 28

Matchsticks ski poles add a whimsical touch.

Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, invites adults to create seasonal ornaments from natural materials with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 28.

The program is free of charge.

Munching on Junker Bailey’s homemade gingersnaps will bring a touch of nostalgia and, perhaps, some added inspiration.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-4307.

