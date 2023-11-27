Basket Raffle to support Chester Community Gardens Drawing to be held on Saturday, Dec. 9
Press release | Nov 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Tickets cost $3 each, two tickets for $5 or 10 tickets for $20. They can be purchased at KitKat’s Embroidery, located on the Green in Chester, via e-mail by clicking here or by calling 802-289-0445 or 802-875-8194. Tickets will also be available at the Chester-Andover Senior Dinner on Dec. 9.
The drawing will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Holiday Fine Art and Craft Fair at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., in the historic Stone Village.
Proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing a much needed tool shed for the community gardens, which is located on Canal Street in downtown Chester. Despite the rainy weather, the first growing season was a success with many vegetables donated to the Chester-Andover Family Center.
Garden plots are available for the 2024 season. For more information, email by clicking here.
