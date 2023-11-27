Meatball Saturday Open House at Erskine’s Dec. 16

C

ome celebrate Meatball Saturday on Dec. 16 at Erskine’s Grain and Garden, 54 Grain Store Road, behind the train station in Chester Depot.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peter and Donna Hudkins from Smokeshire Hilltop Farm will have Suffolk Punches Clark and Freel there with sleigh bells on, ready to give hay rides to all.

Warm yourself up after the ride with meatballs and all of the fixings served in the store until 3 p.m.

Hay ride donations will support the Chester-Andover Family Center.

You can’t miss Clark and Freel, they are the big, handsome brown guys who like making music with their bells.