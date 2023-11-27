Visit St. Luke’s Christmas Market in Chester Dec. 2

C

elebrate the holiday season by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. (Route 11 W) in Chester.

Enjoy coffee, tea and coffee cake while browsing the goods. Shoppers may choose from a host of delicacies: frozen soups and entrees, baked goods, homemade preserves, handmade chocolates in designer tins and sweet and salty treats.

Holiday decorations, including live evergreen sprays and arrangements, decorated candles and other artistic or handmade creations, plus a variety of nutritious treats for pets, make thoughtful gifts. Special items are authentic English chunky orange marmalade, real English mincemeat for pies or tarts and authentic English Christmas Puddings.

Grandma’s Attic is a favorite location to hunt for varied treasures, jewelry and practical items. Framed and unframed artwork includes original paintings and Lew Watters’ maps of Chester.

Click here for a partial listing of available frozen soups, meals, cakes and specialty items. To secure your favorite items in advance, contact Lillian Willis by e-mail or phone at 802-875-1340 or Eileen Widger by e-mail or phone at 802-875-4604. A special pick-up time of 9:30 to 10 a.m. is reserved for those who order in advance.