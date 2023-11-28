M

aestro of the harmonica since 1969, Bob Stannard returns to the stage to support Weston Theater Company with a high-energy, flood relief fundraising concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Walker Farm, 705 Main St. in Weston.

Notorious for quick licks and showmanship, Stannard has made music with some of the greatest blues players of all time, including BB King, Charlie Musselwhite and John Hammond. Joining Stannard and his band for an electrifying night of blues are musical sensations John Fusco on keys and vocals, Stephen Kiernan on guitar and vocals and Jon Berman on saxophone.

The notorious Dangerous Bluesmen features Jeff Salisbury on drums/vocals, Kenny B on bass, Brad Morgan on keys/vocals, John Falk on guitar/vocals and Joe Moore on sax/vocals.

Weston’s Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert said, “We are honored that Bob has come out of retirement to put together this concert. Music has always brought people together in times of need, and the blues have always been about resilience and rising in the face of adversity. We’re so grateful that Bob Stannard, the Bluesmen, and their music are here to unite our community and help rebuild what’s been lost.”

All ticket proceeds and donations associated with this event will be directly applied to ongoing

2023 flood relief efforts. Click here for tickets and more information, send an e-mail or contact the Box Office at 802-824-5288.