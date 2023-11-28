J

303 South St

oin Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory’s 32nd annual presentation of The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Springfield High School,

The Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy will be alternatingly performed by seniors Athena Steele of Springfield and Kamron Yuengling of Weathersfield. Tori McNamara of Weathersfield debuts as the Nutcracker Prince, and Abbie Haber, also of Weathersfield, will be featured as Clara. Ashley Hensel-Browning returns as director/choreographer, with additional choreography by Susan Hagan.

The Dance Factory partners with local schools to bring The Nutcracker to area youth. This year, dancers will perform selections from Act II at Elm Hill School and Union Street Elementary School in Springfield and at Weathersfield School.

This full-length, family-friendly production is an inclusive show that has given hundreds of regional dancers an invaluable performance experience, including the opportunity to dance soloist roles that most schools outsource to adult professionals.

The Dance Factory also underwrites SAPA Television’s recording and broadcast of The Nutcracker, which will be freely available on the SAPA TV website. Additionally, more than $25,000 in proceeds from ticket sales has gone to area performing arts organizations; this year’s production will benefit the Springfield High School Drama Club.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children and can be purchased at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield and at Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester. Click here to purchase tickets online — fees apply. Limited tickets will be available at the door.