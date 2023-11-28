Premiere of ‘Crowdsourced Cinema Toy Story’ Dec. 1

GNAT-TV announces the premiere screening of Crowdsourced Cinema Toy Story at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave. in Manchester Center.

Come and enjoy a fresh take on a beloved classic, entirely recreated by local filmmakers.

Crowdsourced Cinema Vermont is a visionary project that challenges community members to reconstruct scenes from famous films in diverse and imaginative ways. This year’s creative endeavor brings together various interpretations of Toy Story, each scene re-envisioned through live action, animation, puppetry and more, with original scores to boot.

The initiative, produced by The Media Factory in Burlington and part of a larger collaborative effort across New England, highlights the power of local media and community-driven storytelling. It is a demonstration of GNAT-TV’s commitment to promoting civic engagement and the arts within the vibrant culture of Vermont.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the local filmmakers and hear their stories, making it an inspiring event for all ages. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is suggested. Click here to register for your ticket. For questions or more information call 802-362-7070.