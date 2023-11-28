Springfield Garden Club hosts Holiday Market
The Springfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 at Springfield Plaza in the former Young’s Propane store between Family Dollar and The Great Northern Liquidation.
The club will be selling its handmade holiday arrangements, wreaths and other decorations that are handmade by our talented club members. These are the same items that the club usually sells at its Festival of Trees, which it was unable to host this year.
There will be something for everyone, including a table of gently-used holiday items. Shop early as things disappear quickly. Hope to see you there!
The Springfield Garden Club is a volunteer-based organization and always welcomes new members.
Anyone interested in learning more can visit its website, SpringfieldGardenClub.org, where
information about our activities and a membership application can be found.
