Chieftain hearing seems to inch forward but questions remain

hen the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District board voted on May 18 that its Chieftain name did not violate the district’s policy on non-discriminatory branding, several individuals and organizations appealed that decision to the Agency of Education.

Emily Simmons, the general counsel with the AOE, said that she expected hearings and a decision before schools reopened in the fall.

But while a representative of AOE recently told The Telegraph that they “anticipate the proceedings to be complete by the end of the year,” the movement toward that goal has been sporadic and incomplete. No hearing date is set, not all those appealing have heard from the AOE and some basic decisions on procedure have either not been made or made and not been communicated to the parties.

Act 152, which prohibits schools from using discriminatory mascots and/or branding, requires each school have a policy that is in line with the law. If a person thinks a school’s branding violates its policy they can make a complaint to the school board. That board must hear the complaint and decide whether or not its branding violates its own policy. If the school says it does not, complainant can appeal to the Secretary of Education.

The Green Mountain appeal appears to be the first brought under the law and some of the delay could be attributed to that, but the state’s Administrative Procedure Act lays out how such hearings will be conducted. The kerfuffle over the hiring of a law firm – apparently to defend the Chieftain name – and that firm’s subsequent dismissal and reinstatement by the GM board may also have contributed to the delay.

As of Oct. 24, GM board chair Deb Brown told The Telegraph that school board attorney Mick Leddy was still on the case but declined to say whether he was actively defending the name or not, citing attorney-client privilege.

But in each instance, those appealing the decisions say that their questions and requests have been mostly unanswered.

Carrie Roy King of Chester told The Telegraph that repeated emails to Simmons, who is acting as the hearing officer on behalf of Acting Education Secretary Heather Bouchey, go unanswered. The most pressing question aside from a hearing date is how the hearing or hearings will be conducted.

Even on Nov. 16, when Simmons sent a scheduling poll to King, school board chair Brown and attorney Leddy, King did not know if the three complaints — hers and Matthew Gorsky’s and Deb Velto’s — had been joined into one and if the hearing would be “on the record” or “de novo.” In the former, Simmonds would look at the proceedings back in the spring. The latter allows for new information and witness testimony.

King notes that her witnesses will not be available until after Dec. 19, but that date was beyond those offered on the scheduling poll. She laid out her questions about the hearing in an email to Simmons on Monday Nov. 20 and as of Tuesday Nov. 28, she has received no reply.

Velto and Gorsky have said that they too have gotten little or no information from the AOE.

On Nov. 15, a spokesperson for the agency told The Telegraph that because this is a “pending matter” no other comment could be given.