Nordic Harmoni concert, Lucia Pageant Dec. 8

| Nov 29, 2023 | Comments 0

Sankta Lucia from the 2022 pageant.

Nordic Harmoni invites everybody to join them  at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 VT-11 in Londonderry, to welcome the holiday season.

The evening will include traditional Swedish and American holiday songs, a Lucia Pageant, and refreshments. Nordic Harmoni is proud to be part of the American Union of Swedish Singers and is under the direction of Lorri Bond.

Before dawn on Dec. 13, the people of Sweden and residents of Swedish communities all over the world begin the festival of Sankta Lucia. These celebrations light up the mid-winter darkness. This year’s Lucia will be Kamron Yuengling.

For more information e-mail Carl-Erik Westberg or call him at 802-824-6578 or click here for Facebook or here for the website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the ArtsIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.