Nordic Harmoni concert, Lucia Pageant Dec. 8

N

ordic Harmoni invites everybody to join them at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 VT-11 in Londonderry, to welcome the holiday season.

The evening will include traditional Swedish and American holiday songs, a Lucia Pageant, and refreshments. Nordic Harmoni is proud to be part of the American Union of Swedish Singers and is under the direction of Lorri Bond.

Before dawn on Dec. 13, the people of Sweden and residents of Swedish communities all over the world begin the festival of Sankta Lucia. These celebrations light up the mid-winter darkness. This year’s Lucia will be Kamron Yuengling.

For more information e-mail Carl-Erik Westberg or call him at 802-824-6578 or click here for Facebook or here for the website.