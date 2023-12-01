Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 6
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting after a continued hearing about a proposed amendment to the Unified Development Bylaws which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.
1. Continued Hearing re: Proposed Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approve Minutes from the November 15, 2023 Selectboard Meetings
4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
5. Old Business
6. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
7. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps
8. Chester Snowmobile Club annual request for use of town lands
9. Andover Emergency Services Assessment
10. 2024 General Fund Budget; Highway
11. Errors and Omissions; Listers
12. Cemetery Deed
13. New Business/Next Agenda
14. Adjourn
