Gift-making workshops for kids at Weston, Londonderry libraries

| Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0

Kids can create special gifts

This holiday season, two local libraries are hosting Gift-Making Workshops for Children with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey.

Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, will hold its program on Saturday, Dec. 9 and South Londonderry Free Library welcomes little elves on Saturday, Dec. 16. Both programs begin at 10:30 a.m.

Children will be able to make a collection of special gifts for family and friends. The programs are free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. All materials are provided.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.