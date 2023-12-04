Gift-making workshops for kids at Weston, Londonderry libraries
Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, will hold its program on Saturday, Dec. 9 and South Londonderry Free Library welcomes little elves on Saturday, Dec. 16. Both programs begin at 10:30 a.m.
Children will be able to make a collection of special gifts for family and friends. The programs are free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. All materials are provided.
