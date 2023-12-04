‘Love Letters’ draws large audience, raises $2,000+ for Parkinson Foundation

T

he Nov. 18 Friends of Ludlow Auditorium production of Love Letters drew a large audience whose donations exceeded $2,000.

Featuring Linda and George Thomson as the readers, the A.R. Gurney play tells the story of two people writing to each other as they experience two very different lives, revealing how two different personalities develop a strong and deep affection that transcends a sedate life compared to one that was full of chaos.

All donations will be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research in memory of Janet Pace, long-time secretary and founding member of FOLA, who passed away from Parkinson’s disease.