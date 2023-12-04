‘Love Letters’ draws large audience, raises $2,000+ for Parkinson Foundation
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Featuring Linda and George Thomson as the readers, the A.R. Gurney play tells the story of two people writing to each other as they experience two very different lives, revealing how two different personalities develop a strong and deep affection that transcends a sedate life compared to one that was full of chaos.
All donations will be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research in memory of Janet Pace, long-time secretary and founding member of FOLA, who passed away from Parkinson’s disease.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.