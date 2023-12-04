Stone Village Art Guild, Universalist Parish host Fine Art & Craft Fair Dec. 9
The Stone Village Art Guild, in cooperation with the First Universalist Parish of Chester, will hold a Fine Art and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9 at the parish, 211 North St. in the historic Stone Village of Chester.
The fair will feature fine art, including watercolors, oil and pastels by local artists.
Crafts, sweater style mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders would be proud to wear, fabric baskets, jewelry, ornaments and a bake sale will also be available.
For more information, contact Melody at 802-875-5414 or email melodious54@gmail.com.
