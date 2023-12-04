Tractor-trailer explosion forces home evacuation in N. Vermont town of Irasburg

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

major crash and explosion of a propane-carrying tractor trailer in the Northern Vermont town of Irasburg is forcing nearby residents out of their homes this Monday morning, according to Vermont State Police at the Derby Barracks.

No report on the condition of the tractor-trailer driver was given.

According to the Irasburg Fire Department, residents within a mile of the accident are being evacuated.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Route 14, and the tractor-trailer apparently ended up in the river. According to state police, first responders were being pushed back from the scene “due to the potential for additional explosions in the area.”

Roads closed in the area ar:

Route 58 and 14 in Irasburg,

Alderbrook Roard at Route 14 in Coventry and

Route 5 and Route 14 at Royer’s Service Station in Irasburg.

State police urged motorists to seek alternate routes, to drive slowly and to expect delays.