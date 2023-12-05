Christmas musical open house with Spencer Lewis Dec. 9 at Grafton Meeting House

J

oin Spencer Lewis in welcoming Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Grafton Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St. in Grafton.

He will be playing guitar and violin and reprising songs from his Calling in the Winter album, which includes traditional Christmas songs, as well as originals like Weaving World Peace.

Lewis has 21 instrumental albums in the digital pipeline of iTunes and Spotify. He started out as a folk singer-songwriter in the early 1970s in Wilmington, playing The Old Red Mill and Fat City. His career has blossomed over the years; he has graced many farmers’ markets, town greens, wedding receptions and summer festivals with his signature sound that reflects his love of Vermont and its rural traditions.

His music is uplifting and soulful and might be described as a soundtrack to his own life growing up and living in Vermont. When Lewis is not playing music or recording albums in his home studio, he works as a stonewaller based in Bethel.

Lewis’s free open house is just one of the many activities that are part of Christmas in Grafton, which takes place throughout the town on Dec. 9.