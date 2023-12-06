Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 11

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 11 in the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston Andover Road. Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of November 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Budgeting

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Executive Session – for the purpose of discussing employee pay for budget 2024/25 & holiday bonuses

10. Adjourn.